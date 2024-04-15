Turkish firm Karmod builds double-walled acid storage tank

15 April 2024 23:05 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish firm Karmod has produced a double-walled acid storage tank with a focus on environmental safety, according to a statement issued by its subsidiary Karmod Plastic, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The newly developed tank was made using polyethylene raw materials.

Soner Kement, Karmod Plastic’s production manager, said in the statement that the new tank will provide full security to the production areas in the industry.

Kement stated that Karmod offers solutions to the chemical industry in particular, saying: “We give emphasis to sustainable environmental understanding in our products. In the production and transformation industries, inorganic acids are heavily used, which are known to be corrosive chemicals with serious effects.”

“In order to ensure full protection in said areas, the chance for these acids to contact with the environment or humans must be completely eliminated, which is where our new double-walled acid tanks come in, as they offer safety,” he added.

Kement mentioned that full security of no-contact was ensured by integrating a sensor system into tanks.

"Since the tank is double-layered, warning sensors are activated as soon as the leaks that may occur in the first layer pass to the second layer,” Kement added.

He added that they produce the newly developed double-walled polyethylene acid storage tanks in all intermediate tonnages, up to 20,000 liters.

