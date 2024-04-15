Tehran airports resumes operations

15 April 2024 10:17 (UTC+04:00)

Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad International Airport resumed operations in Tehran, Iran, citing, the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran.

It was reported that the two mentioned airports started to operate flights today (April 15) at 06:00 local time.

It should be noted that on April 14, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that it fired dozens of rockets and anti-aircraft missiles at Israel. Following this, Iran's Tehran airports temporarily stopped their operations.

