Israeli army announces strike on Hezbollah facility deep in Lebanon

14 April 2024 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Air Force fighters attacked a military facility of the Shiite organization Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to the army press service, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

According to the statement, the strike was carried out in response to shelling of the northern regions of Israel last night. The target of the strike was "a large Hezbollah weapons production facility," the press service said.

The army clarified that the target was deep in Lebanese territory, 55 km east of Beirut.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz