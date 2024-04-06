Moscow summons South Korean ambassador over new sanctions targeting Russian entities

6 April 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russia on Friday summoned South Korean Ambassador Lee Do-hoon over a new package of sanctions introduced by Seoul against Russian entities and individuals, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement said Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told the South Korean diplomat that Moscow considers such actions as "another unfriendly step, taken based on groundless accusations" of Russia's cooperation with North Korea.

The ministry stressed that sanctions will harm the Russian-South Korean relations and that Moscow "categorically rejects such illegitimate actions."

Rudenko urged Lee to abandon "counterproductive sanctions and force measures" that provoke further escalation of tension on the Korean peninsula.

South Korea imposed on Tuesday sanctions on Russian courts, organizations and individuals, accusing Moscow of "illegal" cooperation with North Korea.

