USA to deploy medium-range missiles in Asia to deter China

5 April 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States plans to deploy medium-range missiles in Asia soon to deter China, Azernews reports, citing the commander of the United States ground forces in the Pacific, General Charles Flynn saying as in an interview with the Yomiuri newspaper and several other media outlets.

"We plan to cooperate with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region and soon deploy such missiles in this region," the publication quoted him as saying. He added that it is "crucial for the United States to find a way to counteract" the modernization of China's missile potential.

Flynn did not provide specific data on the types of weapons, the timing of deployment and planned locations. At the same time, the newspaper suggested that the commander hinted Typhon launchers that allow launching Tomahawk cruise missiles and SM-6 anti-aircraft missiles.

Previously, in accordance with the provisions of the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles signed between the USSR and the United States in 1987, Washington could not deploy land-based ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and missile launchers with a range of 500 to 5,500 km. However, in 2019, the United States withdrew from this agreement.

---

