Newcastle boss Howe sends Arsenal, Tottenham warning over £100m bids for Premier League star

Eddie Howe insists Newcastle United don’t “want to lose” Alexander Isak this summer amid claims Arsenal and Tottenham are lining up bids.

The Sweden international has been in good form this season and has scored 18 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies.

Isak also scored ten Premier League goals in his first season at St James’ Park after making a club-record £63m move from La Liga side Real Sociedad in August 2022.

And his brilliant form has attracted interest from fellow Premier League clubs in Arsenal and Tottenham with The Sun insisting that the north London duo are set ‘to launch £100million moves’ for Isak this summer.

The report adds that ‘fears remain that Newcastle may have to cash in to navigate FFP rules, especially if they finish outside of the European places’ and that ‘huge offers from Champions League clubs will be hard to ignore’.

It comes after Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales admitted in January that the Magpies could have to sell players to comply with the Premier League’s financial rules.

“If we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players,” Eales said.

“Whether that is because of the players’ contract length, the offer is too good to refuse, you need to reload in certain areas, all of this could make sense to trade.

“In the world of PSR, everybody has their price. Look at Liverpool. They sold Philippe Coutinho to bring in Allison and Virgil van Dijk.

“Jack Grealish went from Aston Villa and they have reinvested and reloaded, while West Ham made that decision on Declan Rice.

“It’s just the nature of the beast. If you trade players on it creates more headroom to spend and you have to keep growing that headroom.”

But Magpies boss Howe doesn’t think Isak will be one of those players and has warned Arsenal and Tottenham that “no one connected with Newcastle would want to lose him”.

“He’s an outstanding talent and no one connected with Newcastle would want to lose him,” said Howe.

“He was excellent on Saturday. He didn’t score in open play but his two penalties were outstanding and his general play was very good.

