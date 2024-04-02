World Central Kitchen: What its absence could mean for Gaza?

2 April 2024 19:39 (UTC+04:00)

World Central Kitchen, the food charity founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, called a halt to its work in Gaza after an apparent Israeli strike killed seven of its workers, mostly foreigners, Azernews reports, citing TRT World.

The group, which said it will make decisions about longer-term plans in the region soon, has been bringing desperately needed food to Palestinians in Gaza facing widespread hunger and pioneered the recently launched effort to deliver aid by sea from Greek Administration of Southern Cyprus.

Its absence, even if temporary, is likely to deepen the war-torn territory's misery as the United Nations warns that famine is imminent.

Here's a look at the charity's work in Gaza and what its absence could mean:

What is World Central Kitchen?

Founded in 2010, World Central Kitchen delivers freshly prepared meals to people in need following natural disasters, like hurricanes or earthquakes, or to those enduring conflict.

The group has also provided meals to migrants arriving at the southern US border, as well as to hospital staff who worked relentlessly during the coronavirus pandemic.

The aid group sends in teams who can cook meals that appeal to the local palate on a large scale and fast.

“When you talk about food and water, people don’t want a solution one week from now, one month from now. The solution has to be now,” Andres is quoted as saying on the group's website.

