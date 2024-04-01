Houthis report fresh US-UK airstrikes in Yemen amid Red Sea tension

1 April 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

US and British warplanes launched fresh airstrikes against Houthi sites in the coastal province of Al Hudaydah on Monday, the Yemeni group said, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The strikes targeted the Taif area in al-Durayhimi district in the province, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television reported.

No reports were yet available about casualties or damage.

There was no comment from the US on the report.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, where nearly 32,850 people have been killed in an Israeli offensive since last October following a Hamas attack.

A coalition led by the US has conducted intermittent airstrikes since Jan. 12 that have targeted Houthi sites inside Yemen in response to the attacks in the Red Sea, one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz