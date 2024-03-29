Uzbekistan, Germany discussed cooperation in agriculture

29 March 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Minister of Agriculture of Uzbekistan Ibrahim Abdurakhmanov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Uzbekistan Tilo Klinner, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The meeting discussed cooperation in agriculture and future plans of the German Organization for International Cooperation (GIZ) in this area. Special attention was paid to the Eco-Aral project, which is aimed at supporting the environmentally sustainable development of the Aral Sea region.

At the meeting, an additional agreement was signed to the contract for the implementation of the Eco-Aral project, extending the deadline for its implementation until the end of 2025. The goal of the GIZ project is to improve regional planning through the development of a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) and improve the living conditions of local residents of the Aral Sea region.

