Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover up by 10.5%

25 March 2024 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

This represents an increase of $940.3 million or 10.5% compared to the corresponding period of 2023, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

The city of Tashkent has claimed the highest share within Uzbekistan's foreign trade composition, accounting for 40.1%, reaching nearly $4 billion over two months.

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan carried out trade relations with 151 countries of the world.

The countries with the highest share in Uzbekistan’s FTT over the past two months:

- China (21.5%)

- Russia (17.8%)

- Kazakhstan (5.9%)

- Türkiye (4.4%)

- Korea Republic (3.7%)

---

