Number of people injured as a result of the terrorist attack in Moscow reached 152

24 March 2024 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

As a result of the terrorist act committed in "Crocus City Hall", the number of injured has reached 152.

According to Azernews, this was stated in the updated information of the headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in the Moscow Region.

Further to new information, 133 people died as a result of the terrorist attack. 3 of the dead are children. 114 people, including 4 children, are being treated in medical institutions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz