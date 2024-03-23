Certain victims' names of terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall identified [PHOTO]

23 March 2024 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

The names of 41 people killed in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall have been identified, the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region said, Azernews reports.

The list includes the name of an Azerbaijani named Vugar Huseynov, born in 1983.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Special services are conducting a search effort, measures are underway to provide assistance to those injured.

---

