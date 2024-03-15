Turkish FM vows support for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration

15 March 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday vowed his Government’s “continued support” for Georgia's further integration into Euro-Atlantic bodies, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In his remarks following the Georgia-Turkiye-Azerbaijan tripartite cooperation format meeting in Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku, Fidan said the format was a “unique platform to discuss three common interests and concerns”.

[Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun] Bairamov informed us about the agreements, negotiations and latest developments between Azerbaijan and Armenia. [...] We [also] highlighted that it is necessary to respect Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognised borders”, Fidan said.

The top Turkish diplomat highlighted Ankara’s “full support” for the Georgian Government’s policy of peaceful settlement of the conflicts in the Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali (South Ossetia) regions.

He added his Government would also continue to support Georgia's further integration into Euro-Atlantic and security bodies.

---

