Minister Bolat mentions new rapprochement in Turkiye-EU relations

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat continued his contacts in Germany on the sidelines of his visit to this country.

Minister Bolat took part in the Iftar program organized by the Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD) Berlin branch. The minister made a speech at the program and stated that he was pleased to come together with the Turkish community in Germany.

In his speech here, Bolat said that the decision to be issued by the EU Council a week later regarding the renewal of the Customs Union with the European Union (EU) could probably initiate a new rapprochement in Turkiye-EU relations.

Emphasizing that 3.5 million people of Turkish origin living in Germany play an important role in creating a bridge between these two great countries, Bolat continued his words as follows:

“Your love for Turkiye and your investments and support for Turkiye are contributions that we always remember with gratitude. May God bless you all. I never forget. Until 2002, annual workers' remittances from Germany worth $5 billion made a significant contribution to Turkiye's balance of payments.”

Minister Bolat stated Turkiye's trade turnover with the European Union has reached 211 billion dollars in 2023.

"Therefore, Turkiye-EU relations are very important. But Germany, the center of Europe, is also very important in every aspect. Its economy, financial power, trade, investments, tourism, and services sector is of great importance for the Turkish economy," he said.

He underlined that Turkiye is "an economic member of the EU with the Customs Union", and said that despite the disruptions in the global supply chain during the coronavirus epidemic and after the Ukraine-Russia war, there was no interruption in the supply of goods from Turkiye to Europe.

The minister explained to Turkish society the successes that Turkiye has achieved in the industry, tourism, and defense sectors. Bolat said that the more Turkiye in unity and solidarity, work hard and produce, and export competitively in the world, the country will not have foreign exchange problems, and its power and influence in the world will increase.

Bolat stated that they are in close contact with Germany to "solve the lock" on Turkiye's EU membership and made the following assessment:

“We want to sit at the table with the EU regarding the modernization of the Customs Union and its inclusion of the services sector. At this point, the decision to be issued by the EU Council a week later could probably initiate a new rapprochement in Turkiye-EU relations.”

Emphasizing that the coronavirus epidemic and the Ukraine-Russia war reveal the importance of Turkiye in the supply chain for the EU, Bolat said:

“Turkiye showed that it is a security supplier and production country. Germany and the German business community understand this. They have been coming to Turkiye a lot in recent months and talking about investments. At this point, hopefully, we will attract more trade and investment to our country with your support and help.”

