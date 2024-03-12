China announces drilling in East China Sea

12 March 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Navy of the People's Liberation Army of China has planned to conduct exercises in the East China Sea from March 12 to 14, Azernews reports, citing the Department of Maritime Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

The exercises will take place in specially designated areas of the waters of the eastern province of Zhejiang, where navigation will be temporarily restricted. The exercise schedule provides for events from 08:00 to 17:00 local time on the specified days.

The message does not provide information about the specific forces and means that will be involved in the exercises, however, it is noted that they include live firing.



