84,000 minors worked in Italy in 2022 - UNICEF

4 March 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

UNICEF said Monday that around 84,000 minors between the ages of 16 and 18 worked in Italy in 2022, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

They included 70,124 teens who had a steady long-term contracts and were enrolled with pensions and social security agency INPS, and a further 15% of the age bracket who did part-time or temporary work, said the coordinator of the UNICEF observatory for the prevention of health damage due to minor work, Salerno University labour medicine lecturer Domenico Della Porta,, during a hearing at the Lower House.

They are the latest available data, with those for 2023 expected to be issued by the end of May.

