Hungarian FM: Sending troops to Ukraine will violate NATO's decision

3 March 2024 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

"Sending troops to Ukraine will violate the decision of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization."

According to Azernews, this was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijártó, on the air of the "Kossuth" radio station.

"Two years ago, NATO member countries decided that the organization is not a warring party and that everything should be done to prevent a conflict between the organization and Russia. "Western politicians who talk about sending troops violate this decision of NATO," Siyarto stressed.

He added that Hungary's position remains unchanged - the country will not send troops or weapons to Ukraine.

---

