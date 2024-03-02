Boeing confirms talks with Spirit AeroSystems

2 March 2024 18:51 (UTC+04:00)

The Boeing Company confirmed in a press release on Friday that it is in talks with Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. about a potential acquisition, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

"We have been working closely with Spirit AeroSystems and its leadership to strengthen the quality of the commercial airplanes that we build together. We confirm that our collaboration has resulted in preliminary discussions about making Spirit AeroSystems a part of Boeing again," the aerospace giant said. "We believe that the reintegration of Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems' manufacturing operations would further strengthen aviation safety, improve quality and serve the interests of our customers, employees, and shareholders. ," it added but stressed it cannot confirm whether an agreement will be reached at the moment.

Spirit was established in 2005 when Boeing divested its Wichita division and sold it to Onex Corporation.

---

