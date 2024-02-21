Uzbekistan, South Korea to strengthen collaboration in AI and IT for crime prevention

21 February 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

Diplomats of Uzbekistan’s embassy in Seoul held talks with officials from the Ministry of Interior and Safety of the Republic of Korea as well as Kyungpook National University, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

The conversation centered around strengthening cooperation and sharing experiences with the Ministry of Interior of Uzbekistan in applying artificial intelligence and information technology to combat crime.

It was noted that there is a stable and positive trend in the development of cooperation between law enforcement agencies of the two countries. Video conferences and meetings of experts from both countries are held on a regular basis. The South Korean side regularly conducts seminars and workshops for colleagues from Uzbekistan on cybercrime prevention and the use of modern information technology in public safety.