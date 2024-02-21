Argentinian president names best player in history of football

21 February 2024 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Argentine President Javier Miley compared the game of Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi and Albiceleste legend Diego Maradona, choosing from them the best player in the history of football, Azernews reports, citing local media.

"Maradona was a wonderful footballer who gave us some unforgettable moments. But, in my opinion, he was not the best. At the same time, I think he was unfairly criticized on a human level because what he did with his life was his business. Your life, your property.

Messi is the greatest player of all time. There is an article called "Messi is impossible", which explains why he is the best in all aspects of the game. He is a phenomenon," AS quoted Miley as saying.

Javier Miley took over as President of Argentina in December 2023.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz