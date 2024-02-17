Rockefeller and Bill Gates want scientists to find out why people refuse to take vaccines

17 February 2024 23:26 (UTC+04:00)

Rockefeller and Bill Gates want Project Mercury scientists to find out why people refuse to take the vaccine, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The project aims to increase vaccination rates against Covid-19 and combat public health "misinformation" in 17 countries around the world.

Rockefeller will donate $25 million to 12 teams working to combat the growing global threat posed by low Covid-19 vaccination rates and public health misinformation.

Accoerding to the article In Fall 2021, the Social Science Research Council launched the Mercury Project, mobilizing social and behavioral scientists in a search for cost-effective and scalable solutions to build vaccination demand and healthier information environments.

With $25M in funding from The Rockefeller Foundation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, and the National Science Foundation, the teams in the Mercury Project consortium are evaluating a portfolio of interventions in 17 countries that vary in settings, target populations, and risk/reward ratios, with the goal of identifying those interventions that most cost-effectively and scalably increase science-based health decision making.

We are excited to announce a new call for proposals with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The Mercury Project now invites proposals to evaluate the causal impacts of online or offline interventions designed to increase demand for vaccinations consistent with national priorities, including childhood vaccines, HPV, polio, measles, and Covid-19 vaccinations, in low- and lower-middle income countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America and the Caribbean." says the article

