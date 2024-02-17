Plan to restore pyramid of Menkaur in Egypt rejected

17 February 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Egyptian Menkaur Pyramid Review Committee (MPRC) has unanimously rejected a plan to restore granite body blocks that have been scattered around the smallest of the three pyramids of Giza for thousands of years at the monument to protect the site's universal and archaeological value, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The committee includes engineers and archaeologists, in particular pyramid specialists from Egypt, the USA, the Czech Republic and Germany. It is said that the committee rejected the restoration project, citing the importance of preserving the pyramid in its current state, taking into account its exceptional universal and archaeological value. The decision was submitted to the Ministry of Tourism and Ancient Monuments of Egypt.

The committee's report says: "It is impossible to determine the exact starting position of any block of the hull. Therefore, none of them can be returned to their original place in the pyramid. As a result, the re-installation of the casing blocks will change the ancient, original fabric and appearance of the pyramid, destroying important evidence of how the ancient Egyptians designed them."

According to the report, preliminary permission was given for archaeological excavations to identify the Menkaur Pyramid boat pits (similar to those found near the pyramids of Khufu and Khafra), subject to open and detailed scientific research to be submitted to the Committee. At the same time, the search for boat pits around the pyramid should be neither a priority nor a reason to excavate the foundation of the Menkaur pyramid. This project should provide stronger scientific justification for such excavations.

The Committee also approved a proposed scientific and archaeological project to explore the Menkaur pyramid, systematically collect granite blocks that fell from its outer shell, and excavate to identify the surrounding inclined debris, as well as clean up the area.

The report also reflected the necessary procedures for coordinating the restoration of the mentioned pyramid with UNESCO.

