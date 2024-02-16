North Korea testes new type of anti-ship missile

16 February 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

North Korea conducted a successful test of a new Padasuri-6 anti-ship missile. After flying over the East Sea for 23 minutes and 20 seconds, the missile hit the target, Azernews reports, citing the KCNA news agency.

The characteristics of the missile, as well as how many missiles were launched, are not reported. Earlier, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Korea reported that several missiles were launched from the coastal area northeast of Wonsan in Gangwon Province in the direction of the Eastern Sea. This is the fifth launch of cruise missiles by North Korea since the beginning of the year. According to KCNA, the tests were observed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who ordered to strengthen the defense of the western maritime border.

"Now is the time to thoroughly defend our maritime sovereignty through the real use of military force. If the enemy violates the maritime border recognized by us, we will regard this as an encroachment on our sovereignty and a military provocation," the KCNA news agency quoted Kim Jong-un as saying. At the same time, Kim Jong-un called the northern boundary line a "ghost line" that is not recognized by international law. North Korea has long demanded that the line be moved south.

