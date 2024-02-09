Minimum pension amount in Uzbekistan set not to be lower than the minimum cost of living

9 February 2024 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

At the plenary session of the Senate, a law was considered that entails amendments and additions aimed at further strengthening the social protection of citizens to certain legislative acts, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

The law includes amendments to the "Law on Tenancy" that abolish the termination of a tenancy agreement due to the lessee's disability as a ground.

Also, in the "Law on State Pension Provision for Citizens," it is intended to extend the period for paying pension amounts that have been calculated for, but not claimed by the pensioner, from twelve to twenty-four months.

The law stipulates that the minimum amount of pension should not be lower than the level of the minimum consumer expenses, the procedure for increasing the amounts of pensions during the year taking into account the growth rates of the consumer price index for goods and services, as well as counting the period of activity carried out by convicts during their imprisonment as a type of activity that gives the right to a pension.

Furthermore, amendments are being made to the "Law on Accumulative Pension Provision for Citizens," which entails that information sent electronically through the information system by the Pension Fund to the People's Bank regarding the emergence of the right to state pension provision for a citizen will constitute the basis for receiving pension payments.

The law was approved by the senators.

We remind you that previously in Uzbekistan, the amount of the minimum consumer expenses for 2024 was set at 621 thousand soums per person per month. Following this, several pensions and allowances were also raised to 621 thousand soums.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz