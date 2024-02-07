Hungarian Prime Minister makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

7 February 2024 21:41 (UTC+04:00)

On February 7, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Viktor Orban congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election, wishing him success in his presidential activities for the development of Azerbaijan.

The President of Azerbaijan thanked Viktor Orban for his attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, they commended the successful development of bilateral relations in various areas, expressing confidence that bilateral bonds will continue to strengthen.

---

