Inflation rate for January announced in Uzbekistan

2 February 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

In January 2024, prices in the consumer sector rose by an average of 0.6%, the Statistics Agency reported. As a result, annual inflation decreased to 8.6%. The last time such a low inflation indicator was recorded in August 2016, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

According to the Statistics Agency, food prices increased by 0.7%, non-food products by 0.4%, and paid services by 0.9% in the first month of the year.

Compared to January 2023, the price of food increased by 9.3%, the price of non-food by 7.5%, and the price of services by 8.9%.