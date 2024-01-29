Disposable vapes to be banned in UK

29 January 2024 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

The UK government will introduce a bill that will ban the sale of disposable vapes in the country, Azernews reports, citing the office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak.

It is noted that the ban will be introduced against the background of an almost nine-fold increase in the number of teenagers aged 11 to 17 using disposable vapes over the past two years. Sunak's office noted that currently 9% of Britons aged 11 to 15 years smoke vapes.

"The long-term health effects of vaping are unknown, but the nicotine contained in them can be highly addictive. At the same time, abandoning them sometimes provokes anxiety, problems with concentration and headaches. Vapes can help adults quit smoking cigarettes, but children should never use them," the statement said.

It says that about 70% of Britons support the government's initiative.

It also provides for the introduction of new fines for the sale of vapes to minors and a ban on the sale of nicotine spiders to persons under 18 years of age.



