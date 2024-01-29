North Korea is building nuclear submarine
By Alimat Aliyeva
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un discussed with the command of the country's Navy issues related to the construction of a nuclear submarine and other advanced ships, Azernews reports, citing the Korean Central Telegraph Agency (KCNA).
"Dear Comrade Kim Jong-un got acquainted in detail with the state of affairs in the construction of a nuclear submarine and also discussed issues related to the construction of a nuclear submarine and other new ships," KCNA said.
Kim Jong-un stressed that equipping the Navy with nuclear weapons "is an urgent task of the time and a core requirement for the construction of nuclear strategic armed forces."
He met with the Navy command after conducting successful test launches of two new Pulchvasal-3-31 cruise missiles from a submarine.
---
