French Le Figaro says Trump sympathises with Macron

8 January 2024 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

“Do you know Macron? He’s a very nice guy,” said the Republican before describing a conversation he had with the French head of state.

The French daily publication Le Figaro has published footage in which former US President Donald Trump imitated French President Emmanuel Macron during a rally on January 5 in Mason City, Iowa.

According to the publication, the American billionaire seemed to allude to trade tensions between France and the United States in 2019 over the French tax imposing 3% of the turnover generated in France on digital giants, including GAFA such as Google, Amazon, or Facebook.

It should be noted that the Trump-Macron friendship was once at such a level that even all the headlines in the media praised them with envy. After the incident in 2019, a sudden rift began to appear between the couple. For some reason, Macron, who was always supported by his American counterpart Donald Trump, criticised him at the side event held within the framework of the 70th anniversary of NATO. Macron discredited Trump's management ability in NATO and expressed the facts that will cast a shadow on his leadership.

Although Trump has always been prone to arguments and even squabbles with his colleagues, and Macron is one of the several heads of state to break up with him, the relationship between them caused an uproar in the media for a while.

The warm relationship that developed in 2017 cemented the Macron-Trump friendship even more with a kiss on the cheek at a White House meeting in 2018. These relationships had such an effect that it would be hard to imagine that such deep rifts would ever develop between them.

