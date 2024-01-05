New Criminal Case Initiated Against Former Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armenia

5 January 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

A new criminal case has been opened against the former Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armenia, Azernews reports.

The Armenian Prosecutor General's Office has opened a new case against the former deputy chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Haykaz Baghmanyan.

He is accused of laundering 251 mln drams ($600,000). Since the beginning of last year he was accused of hiding his property and large sums of income, as well as enrichment by illegal means.

It should be noted that Baghmanyan was also deputy head of the CSTO Joint Staff from March 2018 to December 2020.

