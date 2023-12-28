Turkiye raising average wages by 49 percent from next year

28 December 2023 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

The increase in the minimum wage, which directly concerns more than 7 million employees and indirectly concerns the whole society, has been announced. After President Erdoğan's meeting with worker and employer representatives, the minimum wage was clarified. Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan announced that the 2024 net minimum wage was determined to be 17 thousand 2 lira. The state will pay 700 lira for the fee.

Işıkhan said, "There has been an increase of 49 percent compared to the previous period and a cumulative increase of 100 percent compared to the previous year."

TİSK President Özgür Burak Akkol, who is the employer representative, said that a minimum wage that is balanced and will benefit all social partners has been determined. Stating that their demand was 18 thousand liras, Türk-İş President Ergün Atalay put a dissenting opinion on the announced fee.

THE PROCESS WAS COMPLETED IN 17 DAYS

The search for consensus in the Minimum Wage Determination Commission, which could not reach a conclusion in the first two meetings, reached its peak yesterday. To determine the new minimum wage, first Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan met with Türk-İş Chairman Ergün Atalay at the Türk-İş Headquarters, representing the workers. As a result of the meeting, Minister Vedat Işıkhan said, "Consultations are continuing, we will announce it when it becomes clear", while Atalay said, "If we agree, we will sit at the table, if we do not agree, we will say 'There is no agreement for us, we do not participate in this matter."

ERDOĞAN ENTERED INTO ACTION

In the following hours, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stepped in. President Erdoğan, Minister Işıkhan, Atalay, and an employer representative received TİSK Chairman Özgür Burak Akkol. As a result of the negotiations, the parties went to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and continued their consultations. At the end of the third meeting, an agreement was reached on the figure. Minister Vedat Işıkhan, TÜRK-İŞ Chairman Ergün Atalay and Turkish Employer Unions Confederation (TİSK) Chairman Özgür Burak Akkol appeared in front of the cameras to share with the public the decision to increase the minimum wage.

INCREASED 3.5 TIMES IN REAL TERMS

Reminding that the net minimum wage was 11 thousand 402 liras in July, Minister Işıkhan said, "We have now determined the net minimum wage as 17 thousand 2 liras, 700 liras of which is minimum wage support. May it be beneficial for our country and nation. 49 percent compared to the previous period, cumulatively compared to the previous year."

The increase has been made by 100 percent. We have increased the minimum wage by 3.5 times in real terms. Turkiye will continue to stand by workers, employers and all citizens with all its institutions and organizations. Türk-İş Chairman Ergün Atalay also said that they wanted the minimum wage to be 18 thousand liras, but it was decided to be 17 thousand 2 liras. Ergün also stated that they submitted a dissenting opinion to the decision.

THE EMPLOYEE IS BOTH OUR EMPLOYER

TİSK President Özgür Burak Akkol also said, "The state is our state, the worker is our worker, the employer is our employer. We will leave this table and sit at new tables. Polarization and conflict do not suit this family. Our goal should be to increase the average wage."

Erdogan: Good luck

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in his statement on his social media account, said, "In 2024, the minimum wage will be applied as a net 17 thousand 2 Turkish Liras, with an increase of 49 percent. May it be beneficial to our country and nation."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz