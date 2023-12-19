Azerbaijan mentioned in Korean radio program

19 December 2023 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijan was mentioned in the radio program "People of the World" by the media company "Unification Media Group" (UMG) of the Republic of Korea, Azernews reports.

According to information provided by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, Rahil Ahmadova, an active member of the Azerbaijani community, greeted the viewers of the program in Azerbaijani. He pointed out that when he came to this country as a student in 2008 through the "Korea State Scholarship Program," he often encountered the words of residents: "I didn't know there was a country called Azerbaijan; this is the first time I'm hearing it." Now, he sees that more and more Koreans recognise our motherland and are happy about it.

Our compatriot gave information about the ancient history, geography, rich cultural heritage, and Garabagh war of Azerbaijan in 40 minutes. He said that he is originally from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, that he became a forced refugee in his native land when he was 4 years old as a result of the Armenian occupation, and that he was very happy with the news of the liberation of our lands from occupation and the restoration of the territorial integrity of our country. To demonstrate the beauty of Azerbaijani music, he presented the songs "Bayatilar" and "Give Me Back My Love" to radio viewers.

It should be noted that after finishing the first year at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, Rahil Ahmadova, who continued her studies in Korea, has been living in this country for 15 years. He graduated from Keimyung University with a bachelor's degree and from Kyungpook National University with a master's degree. He worked for various local companies and the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Korea. During the 44-day Patriotic War, he actively participated in conveying the fair position of our country and the truths of Karabakh to the local community. At present, it is working in the direction of widely promoting Azerbaijan in Korea and improving the welfare of foreigners living in this country. For this purpose, together with the Ministry of Justice of Korea and the Seoul municipality, it implements projects and makes presentations on Azerbaijan in various schools and universities.

In October of this year, she was awarded the "1st Multicultural Awards" by the Korean Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz