Moscow to see cold spell from December 3

2 December 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

A notable temperature drop will be in the Russian capital from Sunday, December 3, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

The frost will be minus 13-17 degrees Celsius, research director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand told TASS.

"A significant cold spell is expected from December 3 - the temperature will be 5-8 degrees below the normal value. The forecast is minus 8-13 degrees [Celsius] on Sunday night, minus 5-9 degrees [Celsius] in daytime, and minus 8-13 degrees [Celsius] on Monday day and night," the expert said.

"The freezing temperatures will be down to 12-17 degrees [Celsius] at night and 10-15 degrees [Celsius] in the daytime on Tuesday," Vilfand noted.