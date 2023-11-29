Roscosmos chief says name for future orbital station may be chosen by Russians

29 November 2023 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s future national orbital station (ROS) may receive its own name, like its predecessors Salyut, Almaz and Mir, and there is a possibility of holding a public debate to choose it, Roscosmos Director General Yuri Borisov said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"This would be a good idea. I even think that a public debate to choose an acceptable name is possible. I have no objections," he said, when asked about the station’s possible name.

The official added that he has not yet pondered on the question.

"At this point, my thoughts are about making the [space] industry efficient and technology-packed. I have not yet thought about the name," he said, adding that the team, working on the project at the Energia rocket and space corporation (part of Roscosmos) may also be involved in the process of choosing the future station's name.