Foreigner detained for smuggling almost 52 kilograms of gold bars

14 November 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

A foreigner was detained for smuggling almost 52 kilograms of 999.9 gold bars. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg News Agency.

During planned activities to dismantle corruption schemes and detect transnational criminal groups focusing on smuggling and money laundering, information was received about the systematic smuggling of gold bars through Manas International Airport.

«Individual entrepreneurs from among foreign citizens, in order to illegally gain material wealth, have created a stable channel for organizing smuggling of gold bars for resale,» the state committee reported.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz