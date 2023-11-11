Voltalia to build two power plants in Uzbekistan

11 November 2023 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

The total capacity of hybrid solar-wind complexes in the two regions will be 623 MW, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

Voltalia hasentered into agreements with the government of Uzbekistan to implement two green energy projects, Energy Storage News reports.

The signing of the relevant documents took place a week earlier, on the sidelines of the Uzbek-French business forum. It is noted that both projects will include energy storage systems.

Thus, Voltalia signed a protocol on the implementation of a hybrid power plant project in Shurkul near Navoi with a total capacity of 400 MW. A preliminary agreement on it was drawn up in November last year, after Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to France.

The power plant will combine a wind farm and a farm of solar photo panels with a capacity of 200 MW each. The complex will also include a 60 MW battery system (with a total capacity of 240 MWh).

Allegedly, the “electric cluster” is expected to be commissioned in 2026. Voltalia called it the first facility of its kind in Central Asia.

The second power plant will be located in Sarymay, Khorezm region. Voltalia won the tender for its construction in 2022, offering a price of 2.888 cents per 1 kWh.

Initially, it was assumed that there would be a 100 MW solar power plant here. However, the projected capacity has now increased to 123 MW, and the company has also signed a protocol to build a 100 MW wind farm and battery system here.

In July, Voltalia opened a new office in Tashkent. The ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of France to Uzbekistan Aurelia Bouchez.

