19 October 2023 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

"France poisoned African countries with harmful substances."

This was stated at a press conference by the representative of the Martinique Freedom Party, Luc Francis Carroll, Azernews reports.

Carrol emphasized that France used rare chemicals to grow bananas in African countries:

"The contamination of their soil caused an increase in diseases among the population of African countries. Molecules of these substances have been found even in breast milk. We have taken action on this, but the problem is still not solved. When we turned to French scientists, they reasoned that all this was due to unsanitary conditions in Africa."

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) is organizing an international conference entitled "Neocolonialism: Human Rights Violation and Injustice" to be held tomorrow in the capital of Azerbaijan.

The meeting will be attended by representatives of 14 countries, as well as overseas territories of France and Corsica.

It should be noted that the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was established by participants of the conference "Towards the total elimination of colonialism" in Baku on 6 July this year within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of Non-Interventionist Countries. The United Concord Movement, chaired by Azerbaijan. BTQ supports the struggle for the freedom of people in different regions of the world still suffering from colonialism in the 21st century.

---

