Uzbekistan increased uranium exports to Europe

18 October 2023 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Last year, Uzbekistan almost tripled the export of uranium products to the European Union market, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

According to the annual report of the EU nuclear regulator, a number of European energy companies have replaced Russian uranium with supplies from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Canada over the past year. Thus, the EU reduced imports of uranium products from Russia by 16% year-on-year, to 1.98 thousand tons.