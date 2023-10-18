Intellectual property body stops illegal sale of Georgian cheese in German chains

18 October 2023 22:39 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia’s National Intellectual Property Centre on Wednesday said it had prevented illegal sale of the protected geographical indication of sulguni, a cheese made in the country’s west, at several German supermarket chains and removed the products with the labels, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.ge.

The Centre said it had addressed the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development in January, with the body in turn addressing relevant German agencies who investigated the case and stopped “unauthorised use and distribution” of Georgian goods from LEDO and ROSSIA chains.

The Centre added the protection of Georgian names of place of origin and geographical indications in the European Union was ensured by the Association Agreement signed with the bloc in 2014.

It also explained the geographical indication for sulguni was registered in the country in 2012 and subsequently protected throughout the EU, and added the indication could be applied to a product manufactured according to “strictly established specifications”.

