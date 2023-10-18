Money transfers to Georgia down 26.7% year-on-year in September
Georgia received $283.9 million remittances from abroad in September, with the figure marking a 26.7 percent decrease compared to the same month in 2022, the National Bank of Georgia said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Russia ($59.47mln), Italy ($43.29mln) and the United States ($41.25mln) were the countries with the largest remittance senders in September.
Image: NBG
Overall, the vast majority - 95.8 percent - of all money transfers from abroad came from 23 countries.
Last month, remittances from Georgia totalled $28.9 million, compared to $32 million in September 2022.
---
