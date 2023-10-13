Uzbekistan Railways plans to buy six high-speed trains from Hyundai Rotem

13 October 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The South Korean fund will provide 185 million euros for the purchase at a preferential rate until 2058, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

As Spot previously wrote, Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on reforming the railway transportation sector.

The document approves a roadmap for reforms in the industry until 2026. One of the urgent tasks is to simplify the procedure for leasing freight cars – relevant proposals must be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers by the end of November.