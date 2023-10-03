Tashkent hosts International Conference on Cybersecurity

3 October 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

A large-scale International Conference on Cybersecurity – “The Importance of Cybersecurity in the Digital World: Approaches, Challenges” takes place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on October 3-4, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

The event is organized by the Cyber Security Center of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the support of the British company DIALOGUE.

The platform will bring together more than 260 participants from foreign countries and representatives of government agencies in the IT sector.

The meeting takes place at the Hilton Tashkent City hotel.

The conference will cover the main issues of cybersecurity: vision of the future development of cyber threats, the latest technological solutions and innovations in protection, and security of critical assets.

At the event, experts will deliver speeches, analyze exciting cases, and discuss the latest digital attacks and ways to counter them.

The planned joint event will provide a platform for regional and international government cybersecurity centers and commercial communities to meet, establish international partnerships, and discuss market trends in the industry.

As part of the international conference, a solemn award ceremony will be held to award the winners of the first cyber defense exercises held in Tashkent – Cyberkent 2023.

---

