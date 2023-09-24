Algeria says it contains wildfires, no injuries

24 September 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Algeria said Saturday it had put out multiple wildfires that raged across the country, with no casualties reported, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Shfak.

In a statement, the Civil Protection Authority said its teams had managed to extinguish three wildfires in the provinces of Jijel, Bejaia, and Batna in northeastern Algeria.

No casualties were reported in the fires.

Algerian authorities had struggled over the past two weeks to put out more than 80 wildfires that erupted in 15 provinces, mostly in central and eastern Algeria amid a heatwave.

In July, wildfires killed at least 34 people and injured 194 others in northern Algeria, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

---

