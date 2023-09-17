Georgia’s Lasha Talakhadze claims 7th World Weightlifting Champion title

17 September 2023 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia’s Weightlifting Olympic Champion, European Champion and record-breaking athlete Lasha Talakhadze became a seven-time winner of the World Championship on Sunday, after winning the event in Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Talakhadze has claimed three gold medals in the +109 kg weight category after lifting 220 kg in snatch, 253 kg in clean and jerk, and 473 kg in total.

The Georgian athlete also became a seven-time European Champion in April in Yerevan.

Talakhadze was named the 2022 European Weightlifter of the Year, making him the first Georgian athlete to earn the honour.

---

