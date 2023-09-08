Nestle is thinking about launching production in Kyrgyzstan

8 September 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Swiss company Nestle is exploring the possibility of launching production in Kyrgyzstan, Deputy Director of the National Investment Agency Nuradil Bayasov told, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

He said that he met with representatives of this company in Bishkek and presented them with a list of more than 200 domestic exporters that could participate in the Nestle production chain.

Nestlé S.A. (full name Nestlé Société Anonyme) is the world's largest food manufacturer. The company's headquarters is located in the Swiss city of Vevey. Its products are in great demand all over the world and are sold under the brands KitKat, Maggi, Nescafe, Nesquik, Nestea and others.

