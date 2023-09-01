Use of Aghdam - Khankendi road is rational solution, EU Council President says

1 September 2023 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

The use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road is a sustainable solution for the transport of necessary goods to Garabagh. This was stated in a statement by Charles Michel, President of the Council of the European Union, Azernews reports, citing the Council.

"The use of the road through Aghdam for supplies can be part of a concrete and sustainable solution to meet urgent and daily basic needs. Discussions on this solution started after the last meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Brussels on 15 July 2023," he said.

Michel also stressed that, in this regard, the dialogue between Baku and the Armenian population living in Garabagh will be important.

"The dialogue between Baku and Garabagh Armenians needs confidence building. To this end, the EU has presented various proposals for international support to this process, as well as for interaction on the ground to support the implementation of the agreements reached. All the above efforts have only the aim of ensuring the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan for the benefit of the region," the statement said.

To recall, Armenia and the criminal separatist regime it created are preventing the opening of the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the delivery of the cargo.

Accompanied by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Strasbourg Mayor Zhanna Barseghyan, 10 vehicles with “humanitarian cargo” arrived from Yerevan at the border with Azerbaijan. The State Border Service servicemen of Azerbaijan blocked at the Lachin border checkpoint on August 30 the entry of the “aid convoy” sent by Paris for the Armenian-origin residents of Garabagh.

Baku’s decision suits the fact that there is no humanitarian crisis in any of the Azerbaijan regions; in this regard, there were no appeals to any country to send a kind of aid.

To prevent the illegal transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia to the Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, Baku established on April 23 a border checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin road on the border with Armenia.

The move helped Baku prevent violation of the November 10 trilateral statement by Armenia, as well as take its entire frontlines under complete control.

