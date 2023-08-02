Euro area unemployment at 6.4 percent, EU at 5.9 percent

2 August 2023 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

In June 2023, the euro area seasonally adjusted unemployment rate reached 6.4 percent, stable compared with May 2023 and down from 6.7 percent in June 2022, according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, Azernews reports, citing NAW.

The EU unemployment rate was 5.9 percent in June 2023, also stable compared with May 2023 and down from 6.1 percent in June 2022.

Eurostat estimates that 12.802 million persons in the EU, of whom 10.814 million in the euro area, were unemployed in June 2023. Compared with May 2023, unemployment decreased by 2,000 in the EU and by 62,000 in the euro area. Compared with June 2022, unemployment decreased by 387,000 in the EU and by 441,000 in the euro area.

In June 2023, the unemployment rate for women was 6.1 percent in the EU, stable compared with May 2023. The unemployment rate for men was 5.7 percent in June 2023, also stable compared with the previous month. In the euro area, the unemployment rate for women was 6.7 percent and the unemployment rate for men was 6.1 percent, both stable compared with May 2023.

