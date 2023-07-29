Turkish Foreign Ministry: Western world is losing its central position

29 July 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

"The world is undergoing a final transformation of the international system, within which the Western world is losing its central position," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said this at a press conference in Ankara following talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Chin, Azernews reports, citing to TASS.

"The days marking the final transformation of the international system have come. A new geopolitical and geo-economic equation is emerging and Asia is at the very center of it. While the Western world is losing its central position, we see the center of world politics shifting eastward to our ancestral lands," he stressed.

