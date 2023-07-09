Transport strikes in Italy on July 13 and 15

9 July 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Unions representing transport workers have announced two days of transport strikes on July 13 and 15, union sources said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

On Thursday, the protest will involve rail workers employed by Trenitalia and Italo.

On Saturday it will be the turn of airport ground staff, baggage handlers and check-in staff, who will walk out from 10 am until 6 pm in protest over the failure to renew their collective contract, which expired six years ago.

Also on Saturday, pilots flying with Malta Air, which operates Ryanair flights, and the pilots and flight attendants of Vueling will also cross their arms.

