National team of Kyrgyzstan to play for 3rd place in CAFA Nations Cup

17 June 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan will play for 3rd place and bronze medals at the CAFA 2023 Nations Cup, Azernews reports, citing AKIpress.

The Kyrgyz team took 2nd place in group B, the matches of which were held in Bishkek on June 10-16.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan beat Afghanistan, but then lost to Iran (1:5) in the first round.

The team will now play for 3rd place with the team that took 2nd place in Group A.

Group A matches are held in Tashkent (Uzbekistan). The national teams of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Oman play there.

The Uzbek team reached the final, where it will play with the Iranian team.

The opponent of the national team of Kyrgyzstan will be determined on June 17 following the final games of the group stage.

All three teams retain chances for 2nd place in group B.

---

